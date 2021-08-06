We ask Wolverhampton whether a free kebab will make youngsters get the jab

Sukhbir Bhangra and grandson Jeevan Beard said they thought it was a good idea to get more people vaccinated

There are mixed views about plans to offer young people incentives to get their Covid jabs in a bid to boost vaccine uptake.

The government has announced that young people will be offered discounted takeaway and car travel to get their jabs, with the likes of Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo offering incentives.

The announcement comes as it was reported that 61.7 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds and 60.8 per cent of 25 to 29-year-olds in England have received at least one vaccination jab.

For shoppers in Wolverhampton, the announcement was seen by some as a good idea, but others were not convinced of how effective it would be.

Catherine Ingham and her daughter Rebecca Ingham were visiting the city centre from Compton and both said they didn’t think the idea would work.

The 27-year-old Rebecca said: “I just don’t think it will work if people have already decided they aren’t going to have it and I don’t think a free pizza or cinema ticket will make much difference.

“For some people, it might work if they just haven’t yet booked in their jab, but I think a lot people have already made their minds up and incentives aren’t going to do much.”

Her 57-year-old mother said: “I just think that some young people don’t want to be pressured into getting vaccinated and would rather do it by choice, so this isn’t going to do a lot to persuade them.”

David Horton-Williams said he supported the idea, but the 28-year-old from Bushbury said he could see why a number of people were not getting their vaccinations.

He said: “I think it’s possibly a good idea as there’s a lot of people who want to go out and enjoy the nightlife and get into venues.

“However, I know a lot of people who just can’t see the point of getting it done and I can see their viewpoint as it feels a bit like they’re being forced into it.

"I will be honest though, if someone came up to me and said I could a free pizza if I get my jab, I would do it as it would mean I can get out and about sooner.”

Sukhbir Bhangra from Fallings Park was out with her grandson Jeevan Beard from Wednesfield and both said they felt it was important for younger people to get their vaccinations.

Sukhbir, who is aged 57, said: “I think it’s a good idea as a lot of younger people are getting Covid and should get vaccinated soon to ensure they have less chance of getting it.”

And 15-year-old Jeevan said: “I’d take the offer as it’s food and I think it’s a good idea, although I would personally get the vaccine anyway as it means I can go out to festivals and other places.”

Sarah Hall, aged 37 from Dudley, said that while she thought it was a good idea, parents needed to be involved as well.

She said: “I think it’s a fine idea, but it’s up to the parents as well as they need to give their input towards their children to encourage them to have it. People need to understand what’s in the vaccine and make their own minds up about it as it’s their bodies.

“It’s a little bit like bribery, but it might be what it takes as young people are all about money at the end of the day, so the more chance they can get something from it, the more they might do it.”

Karla Povey, from Whitmore Reans, has already had both her vaccinations – and the 20-year-old said she wasn’t sure how much of a different the incentives would make.

She said: “I think it’s a good idea as a lot of young people are quite naive about this, but I don’t think it will tempt them all that much.

“I think they need more information about the vaccine as a lot of people are confused about what it’s made of because it has lots of big, scientific names.