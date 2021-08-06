Health chiefs to work alongside young adults in delivering vaccine

Lisa McNally, director of public health, Sandwell Council. Photo: Sandwell Council

Dr Lisa McNally, director of Public Health in Sandwell, says her team will work alongside the borough's SHAPE Youth Forum to increase vaccination uptakes among teenagers and people in their 20s.

It comes as the Government rolled out initiatives to encourage youngsters to get vaccinated such as offers on food or travel.

But Dr McNally believes young people are being pro-active about getting the vaccine and don't need enticing.

She said: "There is a hashtag that is used by anti-vaxxers which is 'leave our kids alone'.

"Looking at social media, it was brilliant to see most young people knew getting the vaccine was important. They turned that message around, saying 'leave us alone' to make that decision and get protected.

"It gives me real confidence that young people have done their research for themselves and learnt about the protection that the vaccine can offer them."

She added: "In Sandwell, the vaccine uptake in 18 to 24-year-olds has doubled in a four-week-period."

Asked what measures Sandwell will carry out to promote vaccine uptakes among young people, she said: "We have got out Sandwell SHAPE Youth Forum, this is a group of young people.

"We are going to be working with them on how we can roll out a programme in a way that would meet their preferences and be easier for them."

She said the council will be sending its pop-up vaccination clinic to places where young people might be, such West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns football stadium.

Other health chiefs in the region encouraged young people to get the jab.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for adult social care in Dudley, said: "Our message to people of all ages is to take the vaccine when it is offered to them.

"Vaccination is one of the most important things we can all do to protect ourselves and others.

"There are a range of vaccination centres across the borough, both bookable and walk-in and we have toured our vaccine van around the borough since early July.

"It has stopped off at locations including town centres and youth and community centres to maximise the opportunity and accessibility for people who are eligible for vaccination.

"We will be building on this approach to ensure good access to vaccination for the new cohorts of young people."

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council added: "We are encouraging everyone who is eligible to have their life-saving Covid-19 vaccinations as soon as they can and are making this as easy as possible, through walk-in clinics around the city, the vaccination bus and pre-bookable appointments.