Young people urged to get vaccinated amid 'rise in long-coronavirus'

It comes as the Government's advisory committee on vaccinations updated guidance to say 16 and 17-year-olds should now get the jab.

In a bid to get more youngsters vaccinated, the Government has unveiled initiatives such as offers on takeaway food and travel.

However Dr Lisa McNally, director of Public Health in Sandwell, believes young adults "already know why vaccinations are important".

Meanwhile, Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "While Covid-19 may seem like a relatively mild illness in younger people, we are seeing more and more young people developing long-Covid, which is where the symptoms of the virus persist for weeks or even months, and can be seriously debilitating even for previously healthy people.

"Every young person who is vaccinated is also helping to protect their loved ones and the most vulnerable people in our community, so I would urge anyone 18 and over who has not yet had their first dose to come forward now, and those aged 16 and 17 to do so as soon as they are asked to do so by the NHS."

"The NHS and our local authority colleagues have been working closely together to encourage young people to come forward and take up the offer of vaccination, as it is just as important for younger people to get vaccinated as any other age group."