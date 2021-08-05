Five more coronavirus deaths in recorded in hospitals across the region

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: NO USE AFTER NOVEMBER 15..Undated Â© BioNTech SE 2020 of a patient being given a dose of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday Novmber 9, 2020. A major breakthrough has been announced in the search for a coronavirus vaccine, with the jab from Pfizer found to be more than 90% effective. The pharmaceutical giant and its partner BioNTech said interim results showed their jab could prevent people developing Covid-19. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Â© BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire.

It means the death toll in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,458.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust – which runs Sandwell General Hospital and Birmingham City Hospital – where the death toll is now 1,206.

A further three deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the number of deaths to 2,676.

The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands – which runs Stafford's County Hospital – where there have been 1,410 deaths, or at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll stands at 756.

No deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, with the death toll at 732 or at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 812.

Meanwhile, a total of 71,729,149 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses. In the UK, 38,733,334 second doses have been carried out.