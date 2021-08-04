Six more coronavirus deaths in recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the death toll in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,453. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 119 more deaths.

Four deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust – which runs Sandwell General Hospital and Birmingham City Hospital – where the death toll is now 1,204.

A further two deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the number of deaths to 2,673. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands – which runs Stafford's County Hospital – where there have been 1,410 deaths, or at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll stands at 756.

No deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, with the death toll at 732 or at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 812.

Meanwhile, a total of 71,729,149 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses. In the UK, 38,733,334 second doses have been carried out.