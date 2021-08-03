Further 22 Covid-19 deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,447. Meanwhile, the daily death toll rose by 138.

Nine deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the number of deaths to 2,671. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Seven deaths were reported at University Hospitals of North Midlands – which runs Stafford's County Hospital – where there have been 1,410 deaths.

Three deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll stands at 756. Two deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, with the death toll at 732.

One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General Hospital and Birmingham City Hospital, now stands at 1,200. No deaths were recorded at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 812.

Meanwhile, a total of 71,595,212 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses. A total of 38,590,332 have received their second jab in the UK.

In the Midlands, 7,289,205 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 6,041,419 second doses have been carried out.