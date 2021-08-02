Further four coronavirus deaths recorded in region

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,425.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death figures for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, with one on July 28 and the other on July 29. They were recorded at the weekend. It means the death toll at the trust, which runs Sandwell General Hospital and Birmingham City Hospital, now stands at 1,199.

A further death was recorded at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll stands at 753 – with the death recorded on July 30 but included in Saturday's figures.

And a further death was registered at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, with the death toll at 730, with the death on July 29 recorded in Saturday's figures.

No deaths were confirmed at University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust on July 28, taking the number of deaths to 2,662. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. No deaths were recorded at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 812.

No deaths were reported at University Hospitals of North Midlands – which runs Stafford's County Hospital – where there has been 1,403 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 71,478,196 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,259,621 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 6,016,769 second doses have been carried out.