Two more coronavirus deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham increased to 7,421.

One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust on July 23 but included in the most recent figures.

It means the death toll at the trust, which runs Sandwell General Hospital and Birmingham City Hospital, now stands at 1,197.

A further death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust on July 28, taking the number of deaths to 2,662.

The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. No deaths were recorded at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 812.

No deaths were reported at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, with the death toll at 729, or at the University Hospitals of North Midlands – which runs Stafford's County Hospital – where there has been 1,403 deaths. And no deaths were announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll stands at 752.

Meanwhile, a total of 70,977,552 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,244,988 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,948,546 second doses have been carried out.