Hospitals in region seeing more Covid patients as cases rise

Health chiefs in the Black Country also revealed they were treating "a much higher proportion of patients aged under 25 than at the start of the year".

But they added that the numbers are not comparable with previous waves – praising the vaccination programme for reducing the numbers coming into hospital.

It comes only 10 days after all restrictions were lifted as part of the country's "Freedom Day".

Diane Wake, on behalf of the Black Country and West Birmingham Integrated Care System, said: "We are seeing more patients coming into hospital with Covid-19 each day and the numbers in critical care are also increasing.

"We are treating a much higher proportion of patients aged under 25 than at the start of the year, with the average age of patients 20 years younger.

"Each of the hospitals in the Black Country have services to support those suffering with the longer term symptoms of Covid-19. Many of those being supported through this route are now younger in age, given the case rates are higher in the younger age groups.

"However, the inpatient numbers are not comparable with previous waves and many patients can be discharged more quickly. This shows how effective the vaccination programme has been at reducing the number of people needing to come into hospital, becoming seriously ill or dying.

"It’s really important that everyone takes the opportunity to be vaccinated, and also to have both doses, as all the figures show that the second dose gives the strongest possible protection against Covid-19.

"Fewer patients coming into hospital helps us recover routine services more quickly. Our local population, particularly those whose appointments and procedures have been postponed, have been supportive and understanding of the changes which have had to be made over the last year.

"By having the vaccine, people can help ensure that any increase in rates in the community does not put so much pressure on our services, so we can continue to see all those people who need medical care for other conditions."

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 19/03/21.Russells Hall Hospital chief executive Diane Wake. For a feature on 12 months of Covid. .PETE MADELEY HAS DETAILS..

A spokesman from University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) Trust, said: “University Hospitals of North Midlands has started to see a slow increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 being cared for in its hospitals as the restrictions were eased.

" However, this is a situation which is constantly under review and we take all the appropriate steps to ensure our hospitals are safe for all our patients.

“It is extremely important that everyone plays their part in helping to limit the spread of infection and we ask that visitors to the hospital still wash their hands regularly, wear a mask in our buildings and maintain social distancing for the safety of themselves, our staff and our patients.”

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 25,402 in the 24 hours to Wednesday(28), to 5,770,928.

A total of 41,084 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Sandwell when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, up from 40,913 on Tuesday – an increase of 171.

In Walsall it increased by 137 to 30,773; in Dudley it increased by 129 to 32,829; and in Wolverhampton it increased by 116 cases to 29,424.

While over in Staffordshire, the number of people testing positive in South Staffordshire increased by 54 to 10,391; in Stafford it increased by 44 to 10,756; and in Cannock Chase it increased by 36 to 8,634.

While, the average rate of infection in England stands at 8,950 per 100,000 people. All of the areas in the region were higher than the England average – bar Cannock Chase and Stafford.