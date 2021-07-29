'We need to remain cautious': Health chief's plea over Covid-19

Walsall Council planning officers turned down the scheme

The plea was made as the UK's vaccine roll-out continues and the country battles to emerge from the pandemic.

Uma Viswanathan, consultant in public health for Walsall Council said: "Covid-19 infection rates of the highly transmissible Delta variant have continued to increase at a significant rate over the past few weeks in Walsall.

"We are currently at 373.2 cases per 100,000 in the latest week up to 23rd July 2021.

"As seen nationally, over the past few days we have also seen a decrease in the number of residents testing positive for Covid-19.

"However we need to remain cautious. To give a full picture of what the data tells us, we need to use a full week’s data.

"These figures do not include any impact of last Monday's end of restrictions.

"Thanks to the vaccines the link between rising cases and hospitalisations and death has been weakened.

"I understand people are keen to move on, however we need to do this while understanding the risks to ourselves and those around us.

"We are still advising the wearing of face-coverings in indoor spaces and on public transport, keeping your distance, washing hands or using sanitiser frequently and meeting outdoors where possible, if not remember to ventilate with fresh air.

"It is also important to get tested regularly, and self-isolate immediately if you need to, for example if you have symptoms or you’ve been told you’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive.