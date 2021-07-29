Four further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham increased to 7,419.

NHS England confirmed a further 60 deaths in the country’s hospitals in figures released on Thursday.

One death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,196.

A further death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths at the trust to 812.

One death was reported at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the death toll to 729.

And one death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,661. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Overall, there have been 1,403 deaths at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and 752 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 70,796,035 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,240,007 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,930,073 second doses have been carried out.