Two further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

A further two coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region's hospitals, official figures from NHS England show.

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham increased to 7,415.

One death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,195.

And a further death was reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths at the trust to 811.

Overall, there have been 1,403 deaths at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, 728 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and 752 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

A total of 2,660 have died at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 70,632,301 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,234,959 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,908,984 second doses have been carried out.

The data includes vaccinations carried out between December 8 and July 27.

