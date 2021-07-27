Further 14 coronavirus deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham increased to 7,414.

A total of six deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where 2,660 have now died.

The hospital trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. One death was recorded on July 23, three deaths on July 24 and two more the next day, and included in the latest figures.

Five deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital, with two on July 23, two on July 24 and one on July 25. The death toll there is now 1,403.

A further two deaths were confirmed at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, with both deaths taking place on July 25. The death toll there is 810.

And another death was registered at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll stands at 728. No new deaths have been recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the death toll is 1,194, or at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the total number of deaths is 752.