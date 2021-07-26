Eight further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,430.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on July 26, NHS England confirmed a further 58 deaths on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and five on Monday – an overall total of 75 deaths in the country's hospitals over the three days.

Three deaths were announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,194. All three deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

Two deaths were reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 752. One death was confirmed in Saturday's figures, and another on Sunday.

And three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where a total of 2,654 have now died. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.. One death was reported on each date – Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Overall there have been 808 deaths at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, and 1,398 at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 70,286,096 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,217,099 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,864,829 second doses have been carried out.