One further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,422.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

One death was announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust where the total number of deaths is now 750.

Overall there have been 808 deaths at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

At the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust a total of 1,191 have now died and at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, the total number of deaths is 2,651.