Over 17,000 jabs delivered over weekend in Black Country – but still 100,000 who have not had first dose

The big walk-in weekend, which took place between July 16 and 19, saw more than 40 locations across the Black Country and West Birmingham open their doors to offer walk-in vaccinations for all adults.

But more than 100,000 people across the area are still yet to receive their first dose and with restrictions lifted, health chiefs are urging people to come forward.

Sally Roberts, chief nurse for the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Delivering over 17,000 jabs across one weekend is a brilliant achievement, so a big thank you to everyone who played their part.

"Our aim was to get as many people from across the area vaccinated ahead of Freedom Day, so they can get back to doing the things they love safely.

“Restrictions may have eased but with cases rising across the area now is not the time be complacent. The more you are mixing with other people, the higher the chance you have of contracting the virus and passing it on to others.

"That’s why it’s more important than ever to get your vaccine, and make sure you get the vital second dose after eight weeks.

“Getting both doses of the vaccine is the best way to be protect yourself, and others, from this life-threatening virus. This will not only reduce your chance of catching the virus, it will reduce your chance of becoming seriously unwell – or even dying - if you do catch it.

“It’s not too late to come forward and get your vaccine. So, if you haven’t had your first dose yet or your second dose is now due, please don’t delay.”