Eight further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,408.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 73 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Tuesday.

Four deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which run's Stafford County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,398.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where a total of 1,187 have now died.

One death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths there to 749.

And one death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,644. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 69,221,158 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,183,882 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,722,999 second doses have been carried out.