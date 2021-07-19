Calls for people to continue to reduce Covid risks

Councillor Alan White welcomed the further easing of restrictions but reminded people that Covid is still spreading rapidly right across the country, and that there remains a risk of infection.

He urged residents and businesses in Staffordshire to continue to take sensible precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Councillor White also stressed the importance of all adults taking both doses of the vaccine as quickly as they can. He urged people to continue wearing face coverings on public transport and in crowded places, particularly indoors, and stressed that people should carry a face covering with them, as some businesses may require them.

Councillor White said: “As more restrictions end today, we can expect to see Covid cases continuing to rise. Now is the time to step up our efforts and continue to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus and avoid a surge in hospitalisations and deaths.

“Covid has not gone away and we need to continue taking personal responsibility for the things we do. Remember Hands Face Space and Fresh Air. Get both doses of the vaccine as soon as you can. Continue to wear a face covering on public transport or in crowded places, and take regular Covid tests.

“The last thing we want to see is more pressure on the NHS and the Government imposing another lockdown.”