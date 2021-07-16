One further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,396.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 27 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Friday.

One death was announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,640. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Overall, 807 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 749 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 1,185 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, and 1,394 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 68,474,146 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,156,979 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,628,546 second doses have been carried out.