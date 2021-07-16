'Grab a jab' across the Black Country this weekend ahead of 'Freedom Day'

With all restrictions set to lift on Monday, all adults are being invited to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

People aged 18 and over can drop in to the vaccination sites, which will also be delivering jabs at supermarkets, shopping centres and community halls across the weekend.

The area's flagship vaccination services at the Saddlers Centre in Walsall, Aldersley Leisure Village, City Hospital and Tipton Sports Academy will also be open for walk-ins, while vaccination buses will also be visiting sites in the area too.

All walk-in sites will be open to adults having their first dose of the vaccine – with second doses available for those who have had their first dose more than eight weeks ago.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “With ‘Freedom Day’ fast approaching, it’s important to remember that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away, so we are urging anyone who has yet to take up the offer of a vaccine to head to their nearest walk-in this weekend.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to protecting ourselves, our loved ones, and those we come into contact with. We still have lots of vulnerable people in our communities so it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

“If you’ve already had your first dose, please don’t delay in getting your crucial second dose if it’s due. The first dose of the vaccine does give good protection from the virus, but the best way to protect yourself against serious illness and long-term side effects is to have both doses.

“Every vaccine makes a difference and we are determined to give everyone an equal opportunity to get vaccinated. As we count down the final days ahead of restrictions being lifted, it’s never been easier to get your vaccine, so please come out and get yours this weekend.”

Appointments are not required for the walk-in sessions, people just need to bring ID with them.