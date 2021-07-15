Mobile coronavirus van rolls into station

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Grand Central (New Street) Station, Birmingham..

The vehicle will be in place outside Birmingham New Street, in Birmingham, on Thursday [15].

It will be available to people aged over 18 years of age.

Staff from NHS sites in Birmingham and Solihull will run the pop-up service between 9am and 6pm.

The vaccine van will be situated on the station’s Eastern Plaza, beside the outside picnic area.

It will return to the same spot Saturday [17], Friday [23] and Saturday [24].

Steven Ireland, Network Rail's head of customers and stations, said: "It’s great to work with the local NHS to use Birmingham New Street station as a pop-up site for COVID vaccinations.

"I’d urge passengers and passers-by to make use of the vaccine van when it’s at the station to have their jab, to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Morag Gates, Covid programme director for Birmingham and Solihull, added: "We know that people are eager to get back to doing the things they enjoy, such as travelling and going out with their friends and family, and we want people to do it safely. That’s why we are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone over 18 can get their jab.

"Having the vaccination is the most effective way of protecting ourselves and others from the virus, so we would strongly encourage anyone who has yet to have their jab to turn up to one of our mobile vaccine vans at New Street Station."