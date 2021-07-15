Funding to develop hospitals' volunteering programme

New Cross Hospital

Thanks to the Pears #iwill Fund, the trust can further develop its clinical volunteer programme which was established during the onset of the pandemic.

The trust operates Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and West Park Hospital as well as Cannock Chase Hospital.

Back in March last year, the programme welcomed more than 250 people into the workplace, all wanting to do their bit and support the trust during a pressured time. The volunteers worked across the hospital sites while being offered support and mentoring to help them secure a permanent position.

Since the start of the programme, 11 young people have since gained healthcare assistant positions in the trust, while funding will now support with acquiring a full-time programme coordinator to recruit into 50 placements for people aged 16 to 21 years old, before March 2022.

Eleanor Morris, deputy head of patient experience and programme lead, said: “It has long been an aspiration to recruit more young people into volunteering at RWT, however we recognise young people often need enhanced support while volunteering and this funding will help us invest in providing the right level of professional and emotional support.

“Here at the Trust they will gain lots of useful skills and experiences, while a volunteering role can certainly help to increase their sense of wellbeing. In this sense, both the volunteers and the patients are gaining something positive.”