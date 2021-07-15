Care home hands out free Covid tests to shoppers

Pictured, front, is Susan Love with left, Susan Billingham and Becky Brittle

Members of staff from Home Instead set up a stall at Dudley Market on Tuesday where they happily greeted shoppers passing by.

Staff members came equipped with blue and boxes containing rapid lateral flow tests, which allow people to check whether they are infected with Covid-19.

The stall will be back there next Tuesday, between 9am and 5pm.

Susan Love, director of community engagement at the firm, said at the stall: "We are giving out Covid tests to support instances of Covid-19 and telling everyone about Home Instead and the support that we offer."

She was joined by colleagues Wesley Reid, Susan Billingham and Becky Brittle.

Susan said the company were hoping to help bring down the levels of coronavirus in Dudley by handing out the tests, adding that the last year has been hard for the elderly community.

Home Instead received 400 boxes of rapid lateral flow tests from Dudley Council. The firm provides care for older people in people's own homes.

Speaking before the visit, she said: "I really feel that Dudley Market is the perfect location for people from all across the town to meet up and find out about the quality local services that are available to them.

"Whether people are considering care for themselves or a loved one, or simply for those who wish to seek advice about local support available to them