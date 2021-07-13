'Safe Sex this Summer' campaign launched as Covid restrictions lifted

The 'Safe Sex this Summer' campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of practicing safe sex and promote the variety of services available in Wolverhampton.

It has been launched by Embrace, Wolverhampton's Sexual Health Service, the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) and Wolverhampton Council's public health team.

Dr Radhika McCathie, consultant/clinical director sexual health and HIV service at RWT, said: “As we cautiously and safely come out of lockdown we just want to remind people that looking after your sexual health is still as important as ever and we want to ensure people know where to go if they need help.

“One of the most effective ways of protecting against sexually transmitted infections is to use a condom. However, as many STIs don’t have any obvious symptoms and can lead to more serious health consequences, regular testing is just as important.

“If you don’t have symptoms and just want to get tested then you can order an at-home STI testing kit. Simply request your free test kit online by going to www.embracewolverhampton.nhs.uk

"Once it has arrived, provide your sample following the instructions, send the kit back in the pre-paid packaging and await the results.

“We also offer fast track testing clinics which can be booked by calling Embrace 01902 444444.”

People requiring emergency contraception can also contact the service directly or can obtain the ‘morning after pill’ free of charge from many community pharmacies around the city, which are listed on our website embracewolverhampton.nhs.uk