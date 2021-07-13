Race for Life events return to West Midlands and Staffordshire

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life events are returning to the region over the autumn

The charity's much-loved events are aiming to return this autumn but with social distancing measures to keep participants safe.

Money raised through Race for Life will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Every year around 31,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

The Race for Life events, which take place across the region between September 4 and October 30, are open to people of all ages and abilities. Events include a 3K, 5K, 10K as well as Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course.

The events kick off with Pretty Muddy at Cofton Park, in Longbridge, on Saturday, September 4, and Walsall Arboretum’s 5k on Sunday, September 5. Other events take place over the following weeks in Birmingham, Redditch, Solihull, Wolverhampton, Sutton Coldfield, Dudley, Sandwell and Weston Park.

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the West Midlands, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life – for the people we love, for the people we have lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided, with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Ms Redman added: “We will ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We have been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

"It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.

“We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic. But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together.

"Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer. We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”