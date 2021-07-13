PM and health chiefs urge Freedom Day caution as Covid hospital numbers rise

Covid restrictions will end next week but infection rates continue to climb

Many of the remaining lockdown measures will end on July 19, Boris Johnson has confirmed, as the country takes its next step back to normality.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation to confirm the relaxation of Covid measures from next Monday.

But he told a Downing Street press conference: “It is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution and I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over.”

The move comes as hospital admissions and infection rates across the region continue to rise, prompting warnings that the virus has not yet been defeated with the vaccine rollout not yet breaking the link between infections and deaths.

Numbers in hospital remain relatively low, helped by vaccines. But latest figures show a significant rise. Numbers at New Cross in Wolverhampton rose from 10 to 24 in the week to July 4 – a jump of 140 per cent.

At Sandwell Hospital they rose from 26 to 53, up 104 per cent and Walsall Manor from seven to 17, up 143 per cent. The rise at Staffordshire hospitals serving our region was 27 per cent, up from 18 to 23.

Infection rates in the Black Country and Staffordshire rose by 71 per cent in a week after nearly 4,000 new cases were recorded. In the seven days to July 5 the number of Covid cases in the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire stood at 3,917, up from 2,293 in the previous week.

Health chiefs have urged people to do all they can to minimise the risk of spreading Covid once restrictions are lifted.

Jonathan Odum, chief medical officer lead for acute care collaboration in the Black Country, said: “The number of Covid-19 patients of all ages in hospitals across the Black Country is rising, which shows that despite the lifting of restrictions, this disease is still very much present within our community.

“However the vaccine is doing a great job in keeping hospital admissions lower compared to the last wave, which is obviously very good news. So I would encourage you, if you have not done so already, to please get your vaccine as soon as you can, because it could prove to be life-saving."

After restrictions are lifted on July 19, he urged people to "make informed decisions such as continuing to meet in well-ventilated areas where possible, such as outdoors, wash your hands or use hand sanitisers regularly throughout the day and stay at home if you are unwell to help stop the spread".

A spokesman from University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, said: “It is extremely important that everyone plays their part in helping to limit the spread of infection and follow the Government guidance and remember hands, face, space and fresh air and take up the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Shadow City Minister Pat McFadden, the MP for Wolverhampton South East, said there were risks associated with lifting restrictions.

“With infections rates rising and now hospitalisations increasing the big bang approach to lifting restrictions is looking a lot riskier," he said.

"At the very least the Government should keep the face mask rules on public transport and crowded indoor spaces.

"The vaccination programme has of course made a huge difference but the rate of infections and hospitalisations is still important and the Government can’t proceed as if doesn’t matter.”

In Staffordshire businesses are being urged to maintain social distancing and regular testing in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Councillor Johnny McMahon, the county council’s public health boss, said: “We’d urge businesses to give consideration to flexible ways of working which allow them to do their jobs with minimum contact with others.”

He added that people should "continue with a cautious and common-sense approach" after restrictions are eased.