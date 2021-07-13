More walk-in vaccination clinics available in Wolverhampton as Covid-19 cases rise

Leaders have said it is "critical" for residents to receive their first or second doses ahead of lockdown restrictions being removed on July 19.

And to help boost the uptake, all adults in Wolverhampton can now walk-in to one of more than 30 clinics across the city being run this week.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "It is concerning to see the way infection rates are rising in the city and across the country. Many of these people will have already had their vaccine so for the vast majority of them, symptoms are mild. However, people who have not yet been vaccinated have no protection so could still face serious illness caused by the virus.

"It is crucial that as many people as possible are protected as restrictions are eased, so I appeal to anyone who has not yet done so, to please come and get your vaccine as soon as possible. There’s no need to book ahead, just come along to a clinic near you. It’s quick and easy and takes less than half an hour to get your jab."

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are available at most of the clinics – subject to stock on the day – with the recommended gap between both doses being shortened to eight weeks for everyone.

Latest figures show there were 274.2 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wolverhampton over the seven days to July 11, which means 721 people in the city tested positive for the virus in that seven day period.