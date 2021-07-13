Four coronavirus deaths confirmed at hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham, has increased to 7,392.

Two deaths were confirmed University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust which runs Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

One death was recorded on Saturday and another on Sunday, with both being recorded in the latest figures released on Tuesday.

It takes the total number of deaths at the hospital – which runs Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals – to 2,637 overall.

Two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University hospitals.

One was confirmed on Saturday whilst the other was on Sunday. It brings the total number of deaths at the hospital trust to 1,394.

No deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the death toll is 1,185.

Overall, 807 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 748 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 67,878,500 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.