Eleven further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,388.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on July 12, NHS England confirmed a further 22 deaths on Saturday, 20 on Sunday and four on Monday – an overall total of 46 deaths in the country's hospitals over the three days.

Four deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,392. All four deaths were confirmed in Sunday's figures.

Three deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,185. Two deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures and one in Sunday's.

And three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,635. One death was confirmed in Saturday's figures, one in Sunday's and one in Monday's.

Overall, 807 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 748 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 67,733,499 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,128,881 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,543,761 second doses have been carried out.