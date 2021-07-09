More than 1.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Black Country and West Birmingham

NHS chiefs across the region revealed a total of 830,220 first doses have been delivered whilst 623,149 people have received both jabs.

But more than 180,000 people across the area are yet to receive their first dose which has prompted a call for people to come forward.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta, a GP in Dudley and a clinical lead for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "To deliver 1.4million jabs to date is a brilliant achievement, but there are still thousands of people across the local area who are yet to be vaccinated.

"With restrictions lifting later this month, there’s no better time to get the vaccine as we return to doing the things we love.

"Huge efforts are being made to ensure that we can get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible, so if you haven’t had your first jab yet please don’t put off your appointment. If you’ve already had your first jab, please make sure you get your second as soon as it’s due to give you maximum protection."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said fully-vaccinated people in England will no longer have to self-isolate if a close contact tests positive For Covid-19. And once people have had their second dose, they have to wait around two weeks for the vaccine to build up the maximum protection.