Covid hospital cases rise in region as Freedom Day looms

The number of Covid patients requiring hospital treatment has decreased compared to the previous week

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospitals in the region for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, June 29, was up from 47 on the same day the previous week.

The number of patients with coronavirus being cared for at three trusts in the region increased in one week, while one saw a decrease and the other stayed in line with the previous week.

A total of 27 Covid patients were being cared for at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust as of June 29 – up from 25 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for coronavirus increased by 50 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago there were 18 patients.

Eleven Covid patients were being cared for the University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust as of June 29 – up from five patients on the same day the previous week. There were four beds occupied by Covid patients at the trust four weeks ago.

At the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, eight coronavirus patients were being cared for as of June 29 – up from seven patients on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by coronavirus patients four weeks ago at the Dudley trust.

A total of five coronavirus patients were being cared at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust as of June 29 – in line with the same day the previous week. The number of beds at the Walsall trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid decreased by 50 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago there were 10.

And four Covid patients were being cared for at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust as of June 29 – down from five patients on the same day the previous week. There were just two beds occupied by Covid patients four weeks ago at the trust.

The figures also show that in the week to June 27, 26 new Covid patients were admitted to Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust; 18 to the UHNM; 10 to the Wolverhampton trust, seven to the Walsall trust; and six to the Dudley trust.

Across England there were 1,445 people in hospital with Covid as of June 29, with 259 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.