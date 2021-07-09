Four further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,377.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 20 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Friday.

One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,182. The death took place on July 3.

A further death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 748. The patient's death was on July 4.

One death was announced at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 727. The patient's death was recorded on July 5.

And one death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,632. The death took place on July 7.

Overall, 1,388 patients have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and 807 at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 67,140,354 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,098,143 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,480,572 second doses have been carried out.