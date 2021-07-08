Vaccination van visiting the Dudley borough

Drop-in sessions are for first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccination.

The van will be at Pensnett Trading Estate, car park of building five, between 9am and 6pm today and 9am to 4pm on Friday.

It will also be at Halesowen Cultural Centre from 9.30am to 5.30pm today.

The vaccination van will then move to Somers Square, in Halesowen town centre, between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, before heading to Wrens Nest Youth Centre between 11am and 5pm on Sunday and 10am to 6pm on Monday.

Any adult who has not had their vaccine is invited to attend and no appointment is needed.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, Dudley Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "This is the second week the vaccine van has toured the borough and we’ve seen hundreds of people taking up the offer of their first or second jab.

"I would urge anyone aged 18 or above who still hasn’t had their first dose to come along, the van gives them the flexibility to turn up at a time to suit them.