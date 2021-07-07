Oldbury primary school closes to all pupils after Covid outbreak

By Dayna Farrington

An Oldbury school has closed to all pupils after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Rood End Primary School, in Oldbury. Photo: Google Maps
Rood End Primary School will remain completely closed to all pupils until Monday.

The school confirmed it had Covid cases in years three, six and five – which resulted in seven class bubbles closing overall.

In a social media post the school also added that it had been notified of other cases in families which could have impacted on nursery, reception and year one.

Having sought advice from Public Health England, the school decided to completely close until July 12. The school closed on July 1.

Children in years three, five and six have been advised to self-isolate.

A statement on Rood End Primary School's Facebook page said: "Unfortunately, after consultation with Public Health we have had to enforce a whole school closure.

"We have taken this action due to the escalating number of positive test results and widespread bubble closures. All children and staff will return to school on Monday, July 12.

"Children in year five should self-isolate until Friday, July 2.

"Children in year six should self-isolate until Friday, July 9.

"Children in year three should self-isolate until Friday, July 9.

"At the moment all other year groups do not need to self-isolate.

"If your child tests positive for Covid-19 during this period could you please text or call the school mobile on 07391 016 716.

"Online learning will be set for all children from Friday, July 2."

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

