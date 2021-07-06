Two further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,370.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 32 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Tuesday.

One death was announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross and Cannock Chase hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 807.

And one death was recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,387.

Overall, 1,181 patients have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, 747 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

And 2,629 have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 66,540,378 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,063,363 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,426,024 second doses have been carried out.