Two further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,368.

A further 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on July 5, NHS England confirmed a further 20 deaths on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday – an overall total of 24 deaths in the country's hospitals over the three days.

One death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,181.

And one death was reported at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,629.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 747 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

And 1,386 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 66,368,542 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,053,986 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,410,307 second doses have been carried out.