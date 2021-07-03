New charity shop opens in Cannock

Shop manager Ruby Bell (centre) with Beacon Chief Executive Lisa Cowley and Kathy Roper, chair of the trustees

The new shop for the Black Country-based charity at Market Place in Cannock was officially opened on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening which was carried out by Cannock Chase District Council chairman Doug Smith, shop manager Ruby Bell, Beacon chair of trustees Kathy Roper and charity chief executive officer Lisa Cowley.

The shop will offer a range of pre-loved clothing, bric-a-brac and homeware at discounted prices – and the charity is hoping it will help the organisation recover from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Beacon Centre income generation director Stella Pitt said: “We have had a shop in Cannock for almost 10 years, so are excited to open our new store right in the heart of the town centre.

"After the devastating impact of the pandemic where the closure of our shops led to financial losses of around £500,000, reopening in Cannock is an amazing feeling.

“We have already received some fantastic donations thanks to the generosity of the local community, which will all go towards raising funds to help us support people with sight loss.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors again.”

The new shop will be open between 9am and 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.

As well as shopping with Beacon people can support the charity by volunteering in one of its shops.