Call for 'common sense' when watching England as Covid cases rise

England fans get behind the team at the Canal House pub in Birmingham

People are expected to flock to pubs on Saturday evening as England take on Ukraine after beating Germany in the first knockout round.

But police and health bosses have warned people to use their "common sense" to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Police officers will be patrolling on Saturday night across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Chief Superintendent Andy Beard of Wolverhampton Police said: "Officers from the police and the council's licensing team will once again be visiting pubs and bars across Wolverhampton to ensure venues are operating in a Covid-secure manner.

"During the previous England game the vast majority of supporters and businesses complied with the current covid restrictions. We would ask that this continues, so that everyone can safely enjoy the game."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We understand that this is a very exciting time for football fans but it is also a time to remain responsible and everyone needs to keep being sensible when it comes to interactions with others.

"Emotions may be running high on Saturday so we’ll have officers on regular patrols who will take action if necessary. We'll have resources available should we become aware of unacceptable behaviour and we’ll promptly respond to any reports we receive."

Meanwhile a Staffordshire Police spokesman said the tournament had passed without any major incident in the county.

"We are glad that the majority of residents and businesses in Staffordshire have got to enjoy England progressing well into the tournament while also observing the government guidelines around social distancing," they added.

“We hope this will continue to be the case as the tournament draws to a close in the next week and, hopefully, as England continue to progress.

“We will continue to increase support in key areas and also to put a lot of work into preventative work to help communities through this unlocking process.”

And West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster said: “Quite rightly, there is a lot of excitement to cheer on England as they go up against Ukraine.

“As with any major sporting event, West Midlands Police will be on hand to support people and respond should there be any disorder. There is a proactive plan in place to deal with any issues.

“People should be able to enjoy time with their friends and family as football comes home, but it’s also important that the Covid guidelines are followed.”

Karen Wright, director of public health at Dudley Council, urged fans to take Covid tests before watching the game.

She said: “Our trading standards team carries out regular evening checks to hospitality, together with West Midlands Police.

“We have mostly found compliance to be good, with venues trying hard to operate safely and in compliance with Covid legislation.

“Whenever there are concerns, we work with venues to offer advice and support. Since hospitality has been allowed to reopen, none of our inspections have necessitated enforcement action.

“We want people to enjoy the game and hopefully another fantastic night for the nation, but would urge people to also be careful and use their common sense.

“By taking a symptom free test before going to watch the game, it will help identify you are positive and prevent any possible spread to others.

“With cases rising quickly, we need to do all we can to protect ourselves against the virus.”

A Sandwell Council spokesman said: “Council officers and police have been carrying out observations on licensed premises since they reopened on 12 April 2021, overall compliance has been good. On Saturday, police will carry out further visits to licensed premises to ensure everyone is adhering to the guidelines.”

A spokesman for Walsall Council said: “Our enforcement teams have been working closely with our partners, West Midlands Police, to provide both advice and enforcement for residents and businesses in the borough. With the England game coming up on Saturday we would like to remind everyone that we all need to be doing what we can to make sure people are safe.”

“The Covid team has already made a significant number of proactive intelligence visits to venues where football matches are shown to offer Covid-secure advice to licensees, checked compliance with the guidelines as a preventative measure. Additionally, the team has also investigated complaints which have raised concerns about some venues showing football and appropriate action has been taken as required. We have proactively approached WM Police where we have concerns and there is an agreement that they will visit any premises which are the subject of complaints on Saturday evening at the time of the next England match to provide reassurance that Covid security has been maintained.