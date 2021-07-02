Awards bash to honour best of Wolverhampton's young citizens is postponed

Leander Dendoncker and Theo Corbeanu joined Jay Blades to support the awards

The Wolverhampton Young Citizen awards was due to be held this month but due to ongoing Covid restrictions will now take place in September.

Finalists have been selected for the awards, which are run by the city's Rotary clubs and recognise the efforts of young people who have gone the extra mile to help others in their communities.

Organising committee chairman Roger Timbrell, from Tettenhall Rotary Club, said: "There were record entries this year and the judges report that the selection of finalists has been a difficult job.

"Many of those who are not selected as finalists have made such significant contributions to their community that they will receive certificates of commendation."

The awards are run in partnership with Wolverhampton Council, the Express & Star and Wolves Foundation, and are supported by Carvers Building Supplies Ltd.

They have been backed by Wolves players including Leander Dendoncker, as well as TV presenter Jay Blades and Wolves legend John Richards.