Four further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,366.

A further 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England announced a further 19 deaths in the country's hospitals on Friday.

One death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,180.

A further death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford General and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,386.

And two deaths were reported at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths too 2,628.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 747 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,682,635 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,005,151 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,347,162 second doses have been carried out.