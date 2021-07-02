Almost six in 10 adults in Black Country and West Birmingham fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data showed a total of 607,405 people have received their second jab across the Black Country and West Birmingham areas.

And more than seven in 10 adults have now had at least one dose in the region – with a total of 817,954 vaccines delivered so far.

It comes after almost 16,000 people were vaccinated last weekend as part of a major push by health chiefs to get people jabbed up.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It’s fantastic to see so many people coming forward to receive their Covid-19 vaccine, with 607,405 already fully vaccinated in the region.

"While the first dose of the vaccine does give good protection from the virus, the second dose gives you an increased and longer-lasting defence so it’s incredibly important that you get the second dose as soon as it’s due.

"I want to encourage everyone to keep coming forward for the Covid-19 vaccine, and for the crucial second dose when the offer comes. It could save your life and protect your loved ones."

Adults over the age of 40 can now receive their second dose after eight weeks with all other adults eligible for their second dose after 12 weeks – with doses available through appointments or by walk-in locations in the area.

Health chiefs have said the move is necessary to combat the threat posed by the Delta variant – the variant first found in India – which has been surging across the region and nation-wide.