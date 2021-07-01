Residents rush to pop-up vaccine clinic in Smethwick

People attend a pop-up vaccine clinic, at Windmill Community Centre, Smethwick

People lined up at Windmill Community Centre for a vaccine on Wednesday, and the pop-up clinic will be going to West Bromwich Town Hall on Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

No appointment is needed, no NHS number is needed, there is no need to be registered with a GP, no residential address is needed and they will be offering both first and second dose vaccines. Remember to bring your vaccine card if you’ve had your first vaccination.

With Covid-19 cases rising both in Sandwell and across the West Midlands region, being fully vaccinated is the best way of protecting yourself and others from becoming seriously ill.