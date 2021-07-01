Residents rush to pop-up vaccine clinic in Smethwick

By Jordan ReynoldsSmethwickCoronavirusPublished:

Scores of residents took up the opportunity to be vaccinated at a pop-up clinic in Smethwick.

People attend a pop-up vaccine clinic, at Windmill Community Centre, Smethwick
People attend a pop-up vaccine clinic, at Windmill Community Centre, Smethwick

People lined up at Windmill Community Centre for a vaccine on Wednesday, and the pop-up clinic will be going to West Bromwich Town Hall on Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

No appointment is needed, no NHS number is needed, there is no need to be registered with a GP, no residential address is needed and they will be offering both first and second dose vaccines. Remember to bring your vaccine card if you’ve had your first vaccination.

With Covid-19 cases rising both in Sandwell and across the West Midlands region, being fully vaccinated is the best way of protecting yourself and others from becoming seriously ill.

More clinics will be announced over the coming days.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News