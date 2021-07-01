School chiefs urged to make masks compulsory after rise in cases

It came as concerns grew that transmissions in schools were a main contributor to the rapid spread of the Delta variant across the Black Country.

Meanwhile Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said all restrictions in schools could be lifted as part of the planned July 19 lockdown exit, amid concerns that too many pupils were missing classes after being forced to self-isolate.

A requirement for pupils to wear face coverings in classrooms was removed from official guidance in May, but staff and students in Black Country secondary schools are now being urged to wear masks in communal areas.

In Wolverhampton, the infection rate among 10- to 19-year-olds was 208 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 27, far higher than the rate for the general population over the same period. A total of 36 city schools have reported they currently have one or more confirmed cases within their school.

While Sandwell Council says it has seen "significantly higher" case rates among 11- to 16-year-olds than any other age group.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Our schools are continuing to work hard to keep themselves Covid-secure – but with infection rates rising right across the city, particularly among younger residents, it is inevitable that more cases will be identified among the school population.

“We are in discussion with Public Health England and the Department for Education with regard to any additional measures which may be required between now and the end of term, but in the meantime we are strongly encouraging people to redouble their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

“We ask that staff and secondary school pupils continue to wear face coverings in communal areas and avoid the mixing of bubbles as much as possible, and for parents and carers to practice social distancing and wear face coverings when they are on the school run.

"If everyone plays their part, we can stop the spread of this virus and help keep our schools as Covid-secure as possible."

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: “The infection rates linked to the Covid-19 Delta variant continue to rise in Sandwell, as they do across the country. This variant is associated with a greater risk of hospitalisation.

“In light of this, we have identified a significant rise in the case rates of the Covid-19 Delta variant among 11- to 16-year-olds, and the case rates are significantly higher than for other age groups in Sandwell.

“Following confirmation from the Joint Biosecurity Centre lead, our request has been agreed by Ministers and this means that we now strongly advise secondary schools to reintroduce the wearing of face masks in all areas of the school to protect against the spread of the infection.

“Throughout the pandemic, staff at Sandwell’s schools, along with the schoolchildren, their parent and carers, and trade unions, have taken steps to protect our communities, and ensure children are supported and continue to learn."

Stephen Gunther, director of public health at Walsall Council, said: “On June 11, I wrote to all secondary schools, further education and parents/carers of pupils in these settings advising as a precautionary move, to re-introduce face coverings.

"This applied to anyone aged 11 and over, including staff and visitors, unless exempt in classrooms and communal areas. This advice continues and members of education and public health continue to meet with headteachers/principals on a weekly basis.

“The national position is also that face coverings must continue to be worn on school and public transport by children and young people aged 11 and over.”

Karen Wright, director of public health at Dudley Council, said: “Over the past two weeks the number of Dudley residents testing positive for Covid-19 has increased.

“As a precautionary move, the local authority has written to all secondary and further education settings in Dudley borough to suggest they continue with the use of face coverings for the rest of the summer term."

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, added: “In line with guidance published by the Department for Education, we can recommend measures in individual education and childcare settings – or a small cluster of settings – as part of their outbreak management responsibilities.

"We are constantly reviewing local outbreaks of Covid-19, and provide support and advice to schools that are directly affected. This may include recommendations to reintroduce face coverings in communal areas and classrooms.