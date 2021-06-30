Stafford's County Showground closes as vaccination centre

Joy Warrilow, 80, is given her Covid jab by advanced nurse practitioner Karen Aucock at Stafford's County Showground in December

The County Showground in Stafford has been home to an army of clinicians and volunteers administering the coronavirus vaccination to people from across the county.

The decision was made to close the site as a vaccination centre as events will soon return to the Showground. Vaccination capacity also exists at two other sites in the town.

Steve Powell of GP First, the GP Federation that has run the site said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the large number of people who have been part of the vaccination programme for the last seven months, with over 180 volunteers coming forward.

“There is still a long way to go with the vaccination programme and there are still thousands of people in the Stafford area that need to get vaccinated. I’d urge them to book their vaccinations now.”

WATCH: Nurse, Elizabeth Malpass, who has volunteered as a vaccinator in her spare time, talks about the volunteer effort

Dr Paddy Hannigan, the clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent and also a GP in Stafford, vaccinated some of the first patients when the centre opened on December 16.

He said: “We are now vaccinating teenagers and people in their early 20s which is wonderful to see. The comradery at the County Showground has been incredible to be part of.

“We owe a huge debt of thanks to the Staffordshire Agricultural Society for the use the Showground. I would also like to thank Steve Powell Jane Chapman from GP First and every staff member who has helped this happen.