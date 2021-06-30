One further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,631.

A further 1,508 people have died at care homes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England announced a further 13 deaths in the country's hospitals on Wednesday.

One death was recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford General and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,384.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 1,179 at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, 747 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

And a total of 2,627 have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,135,293 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,967,338 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,307,261 second doses have been carried out.