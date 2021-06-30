Mobile Covid vaccine van returns to Dudley

Team leader Roshan Sanhu at the mobile vaccination van located in Stone Street Square in Dudley Emma Lloyd, from Gornal, gets her first Covid vaccination at the mobile van in Stone Street Square in Dudley

The van will be located in Stone Street Square, in Dudley, until Saturday, July 3.

On Thursday and Friday it will be open between 11am and 7pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

Any adult in the borough who has not received their first vaccination is invited to come along – with no appointment needed. Those with questions about the vaccine can have also chat to qualified health professionals who will be working there.

People do not need to be registered with a GP to join the walk-in sessions and older adults who have not yet taken up the offer of a vaccine are also encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, Dudley Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "Last week we had the vaccine van in Brierley Hill and over the course of four days hundreds of people received a first dose of the vaccine. This is a great news.

"I would urge anyone aged 18 or above who still hasn’t had their first dose to come along, the van gives them the flexibility to turn up at a time to suit them.

"The more of us who have the vaccine, the safer we are as a community and we can move out of the restrictions, when allowed, with confidence."

People can also walk in and get their jab at JHoots Pharmacy based in Brierley Hill Health and Social Care Centre, off Venture Way, seven days a week between 10am to 10pm, with no prior appointment.