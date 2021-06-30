'Incredible achievement' as 16,000 vaccinated in region in one weekend

A 72-hour jabs push ran in the region last weekend

The big walk-in weekend saw vaccination centres across the region offering jabs to adults without appointments.

Across the Black Country and West Birmingham 74 per cent of adults have now had their first dose while 55 per cent have had two doses.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the region's CCG, said there was still a long way to go to make sure everyone is protected.

She said: "This is an absolutely incredible achievement and is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff and volunteers who took part, enabling us to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I also want to thank all those that came forward and took the time to get their lifesaving vaccine over the weekend, to help protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.

“It’s never been easier to get a Covid-19 vaccine but we’ve got a long way to go to make sure that everyone has received their first dose.

"If you’ve not had your jab yet it’s not too late, so please come forward and we’ll get you booked in.

“And if you’ve already had your first jab, please make sure you get your second dose as soon as it’s due, to give you maximum protection against this deadly virus.”