Pop-up vaccination clinics taking place in Smethwick and West Bromwich this week

Sandwell Council, in partnership with NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG and local community organisations, is setting up pop-up vaccination clinics across the borough.

Two pop-up clinics are already organised for this week on Wednesday at Windmill Centre, Smethwick from 10am to 3pm, and at West Bromwich Town Hall on Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

No appointment is needed, no NHS number is needed, there is mo need to be registered with a GP, no residential address is needed and they will be offering both first and second dose vaccines. Remember to bring your vaccine card if you’ve had your first vaccination.

With Covid-19 cases rising both in Sandwell and across the West Midlands region, being fully vaccinated is the best way of protecting yourself and others from becoming seriously ill.

Dr Lisa McNally, Director of Public Health in Sandwell, is urging as many people as possible to get fully vaccinated.

“It’s quite simple: getting vaccinated is the single most important thing that people can do to protect themselves from this deadly virus.

“Age is no protection from catching Covid-19 and spreading it to others. I am particularly worried about young adults as they may not be fully vaccinated, and this is where we are seeing the cases rising most quickly, in the 19 to 24 age group.

“The pop-up clinics are making it easier than ever for people to get vaccinated. No appointments are needed – just turn up and we’ll make sure you get jabbed.

“We need as many people as possible to get vaccinated to return to any sort of normality. Get your jab, get protected and get on with your life!”