One further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,630.

A further 1,508 people have died at care homes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England announced a further 20 deaths in the country's hospitals on Tuesday.

One death was recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the total number of deaths now stands at 747.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 1,179 at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 1,383 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

And a total of 2,627 have died at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 64,904,433 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,949,175 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,289,880 second doses have been carried out.