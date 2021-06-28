Four further Covid death in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,629.

A further 1,508 people have died at care homes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19.

As of May 14, NHS England will only be publishing the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on June 26, NHS England confirmed a further 18 deaths on Saturday, one on Sunday and two on Monday – an overall total of 21 deaths in the three days.

Three deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,627. Two deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures, and one on Sunday. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

And one death was reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs County Hospital in Stafford and Royal Stoke University Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,383.

Overall, 806 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 746 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 726 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

And a total of 1,179 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 64,690,619 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 6,930,447 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,272,939 second doses have been carried out.